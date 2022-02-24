Gov. Newsom announces new approach to pandemic dubbed ‘S.M.A.R.T.E.R. Plan’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke on Feb. 17 in San Bernardino County, outlining a new COVID-19 strategy that shifts the state’s approach from a pandemic into an “endemic.”

The governor has called this plan the S.M.A.R.T.E.R. Plan.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live from Kearny Mesa with more details on the new plan.

The plan revolves around treating COVID-19 like other viruses while also being prepared for surges, summed up Prichard.

The name’s acronym stands for: