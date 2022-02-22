Gov. Newsom announces plans for new taxpayer-funded unit to combat misinformation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit to San Diego, the governor dismissed all negative media coverage of his policies and misinformation and propaganda.

Gov. Newsom even specifically called out certain media outlets as disinformation.

Joseph Perkins, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Gov. Newsom’s new unit to combat misinformation, the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications.

The state has partnered with 250 media outlets to go after whatever the he deems misinformation, according to the governor.

To co-opt the fourth estate I think is just way beyond something that any kind of person in public office should be doing on a large scale, said Perkins.