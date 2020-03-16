Gov. Newsom announces public and private partnerships to mitigate coronavirus spread

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom recommended drastic action today: the closure of all the state’s bars and wineries.

The announcement didn’t include enforcement measures but also recommended restaurant occupancy be cut in half to maintain safe social distances and slow the spread of coronavirus as recommended by public health officials.

Newsom also announced a new partnership with Google to help stop the spreading of the virus.

He also said there’s no other interface like this, and is hopeful the portal will identify where mobile testing is most needed that can serve as a model for the rest of the country.