Gov. Newsom, California agree to pay more in lockdown discrimination settlements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom have agreed to pay more than $2 million in attorneys’ fees to settle two religious liberty cases over the recent church lockdown.

The settlement stops the state from imposing discriminatory restrictions on all houses of worship statewide.

Paul Jonna, attorney at Limandri & Jona LLP, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the outcomes of the legal battle.

“If there’s ever another emergency that justifies restricting churches, then it has to be in parity with retail,” Jonna said.