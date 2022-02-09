Gov. Newsom continues kowtowing to teacher’s unions, says California GOP chairwoman





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted today to ask the state department of public health to phase out mask requirements for K-12 students.

This news comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing fully-vaccinated folks will be able to ditch their masks indoors starting Feb. 15.

Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chairwoman of California Senate Republicans, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss California’s changes in mask mandates.

This governor will continue to side with the teachers’ unions, rather than siding with the students, Chairwoman Patterson summed up.