Gov. Newsom grants paid COVID-19 leave to California workers through September

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 84 into law on Feb. 9, authorizing COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave for employees, effective Feb. 19.

California employers with more than 25 employees must provide up to two weeks of paid COVID-19 leave.

The Supplemental Paid Sick Leave applies retroactively to Jan. 1, 2022 and remains in effect until Sept. 30.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of this new law.