Gov. Newsom grips emergency powers despite ending tier system, mask, and social distancing requirements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California was the first to close and the last to fully reopen as Gov. Gavin Newsom retired the “blueprint for a safer economy” yesterday, lifting the mask mandate and social distancing requirements but the governor has yet to give up his emergency powers.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss California’s reopening.