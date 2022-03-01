Gov. Newsom lifts school mask mandate, San Diego Unified School District says no

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District will be continuing their indoor student mask mandate despite Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing that the mandate would be lifted on March 12, the district wrote in an email to KUSI Monday.

San Diego County is still considered by the CDC as being in the “High COVID-19 Community Level” and the CDC continues recommending indoor masking for schools in areas where COVID-19 community level is high, the district wrote in an email.

Until further notice, SDUSD’s indoor mask mandate will remain in place.

The district does plan to make a later assessment, utilizing “recommendations of public health agencies and UC San Diego experts” to choose metrics in order to determine indoor masking only after San Diego County has exited the CDC’s High COVID-19 Community Level.

“The District will announce this data-driven and science-based ‘off-ramp’ strategy before March 11,” the district wrote.

In the email, officials made sure to remind district families of their COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as enhanced ventilation and robust testing.

The district further urged everyone to follow the California S.M.A.R.T.E.R. strategy, emphasizing vaccination.

During the Board of Education’s most recent meeting, the district recommitted itself to requiring vaccinations for all students ages 16 and up at the start of the next semester.

To view the SDUSD’s weekly testing and positive rates in schools, click here.