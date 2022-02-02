Gov. Newsom makes moves to dismantle San Quentin State Prison’s death row





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is making changes to the United States’s largest death row, which is at San Quentin State Prison.

The California governor plans to move all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.

Just three years ago, Gov. Newsom put a moratorium on executions.

The governor believes that the death row system is deeply flawed and has a goal to change the section at San Quentin State Prison into a “positive, healing environment.”

Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Gov. Newsom’s moves regarding capital punishment.