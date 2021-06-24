‘Gov. Newsom misled public on wildfire prevention plan,’ says John Cox

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox is calling out California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying that the governor misled the public on wildfire prevention efforts.

An investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom has found that Gov. Newsom misled the public on his accomplishments in terms of treating acres with fuel breaks and prescribed burns in areas that need prioritization.

Cox joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes, stating that this is another illustration of the peoples’ mistrust for Newsom and the need for a recall election.