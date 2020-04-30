Gov. Newsom plans to close all beaches, all state parks on Friday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a memo sent to city leaders, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that tomorrow he is announcing closure of all beaches and all state parks in California, effective May 1st.

Newsom highlights that after seeing multiple violations of the stay-at-home order is the reason for this closure.

“Those images are an example of what not to see, people, what not to do if we’re going to make the meaningful progress that we’ve made in the last few weeks extend into the next number of weeks,” Newsom said, during a news conference Monday.

“I cannot impress upon you more, to those Californians watching, that we can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere, in the state of California,” Newsom said.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined KUSI to talk about this new development.