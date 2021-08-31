Gov. Newsom proclaims state of emergency for counties near Caldor Fire, signs order to support wildfire response

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Due to the Caldor Fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the state of emergency Monday beyond just El Dorado County to Alpine, Amador, and Placer counties.

The Caldor Fire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate the popular summer recreation destination, including large amounts of people from South Lake Tahoe.

“It is imperative that residents in the impacted areas stay safe and prepare to evacuate immediately if called for by local authorities. We thank all the heroic firefighters and first responders working around the clock to combat this rapidly spreading fire and to protect local communities across California this fire season,” Gov. Newsom said.

In order to support the state’s wildfire response and recovery efforts, the governor signed an executive order allowing for out-of-county emergency workers who cannot cast ballots for the gubernatorial recall election in their home precincts to be given provisional ballots, should they request them.

The order also allows for certain regulations to be waived, granting hospitals and other health facilities impacted by fires to continue providing care and services.

Following this order, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency can also now assist in removing hazardous debris on private properties damaged by fire, among other provisions.

The proclamation can be read here and the executive order can be found here.