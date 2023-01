Gov. Newsom proposes state budget featuring $22.5 billion deficit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his 2023-2024 budget proposal.

His foci included homelessness spending and fentanyl prevention spending.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with details.

(Below) Assemblyman Vince Fong pinpointed the shortfalls of the proposal.

(Below) California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson discussed how Newsom’s failure to make budget cuts will negatively impact the California taxpayer.