Gov. Newsom unveils $18.1B plan to combat rising inflation rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled an $18.1 billion plan he says will combat inflation.

The governor has said that the goal is to get immediate relief to residents as the state has been bombarded with record-high gas prices.

This comes on the heels of news that the budget surplus is approaching $100 billion.

The proposal aims to provide tax refunds to help address inflation, emergency rental assistance, funding to help Californians pay for past-due utility bills, funding for hospitals and nursing home staff, free public transit, making health coverage more affordable, pausing the diesel sales tax, and waive child care fees for low-income families.