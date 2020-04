Gov. Newsom updates California’s action to protect homeless during COVID-19





California Gov. COVID-19 update Governor Newsom to Provide Update on State's Emergency Actions to Protect Homeless Californians and Public from COVID-19. Posted by KUSI News on Friday, April 3, 2020

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update in the greater Sacramento region on the state’s emergency actions to protect Californians experiencing homelessness and the public from COVID-19.