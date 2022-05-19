Gov. Newsom’s $400 gas rebate delayed until October under legislature plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While drivers across the state struggle with high gas prices, many are looking to Gov. Newsom to provide some relief.

However, the governor’s $400 gas rebate first spoken about in March has been delayed until October — one month before the gubernatorial election.

Sen. Shannon Grove of California’s 16th Senate District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the reluctant relief at the pump.