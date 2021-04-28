Gov. Newsom’s political career is damaged beyond repair, says Tomi Lahren

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As of yesterday, petitions to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached enough verified signatures to appear on the ballot later this year.

Soon after, Gov. Newsom took to social media to weigh in on the upcoming recall election, stating that the “recall threatens to undo important progress made.”

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There's too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the recall election, disputing Gov. Newsom’s categorizing the effort as Republican.

Instead, she brought attention to registered Democrats who also signed the petition to recall Gov. Newsom.

Lahren added that she expects Gov. Newsom to have presidential aspirations but does not think his political career can recover from his governance under COVID-19 and the recall election.