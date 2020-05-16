Government programs expanding help to fight hunger for those in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hardships caused by the pandemic are many. For some families, it’s become even more of a struggle to put food on the table but there are some new and expanded government programs that can help.

For a limited time, the federal funded SNAP program will offer the maximum benefit for a household of four with an income of less than $4,300 a month. That benefit is $654 a month.

Another federal program that was recently approved by Congress is called Pandemic EBT. This program is for families whose children qualify for free or reduced meals at school.

For those families, they can receive a one-time payment of $365 for each child. The deadline to apply is the end of June.

A program that’s funded by the State of California is being introduced for seniors. “Great Plates” will provide meal delivery by restaurants to homebound seniors.

For more information on any of these hunger relief programs, you can call 2-1-1.