Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% amid a drought.

The water conservation urged Thursday is not mandatory.

But it demonstrates the growing challenges of a drought in the U.S. West that will only worsen throughout the summer and fall and is tied to more intense wildfires and heatwaves.

California’s most important reservoirs will likely reach historic lows later this year.

Officials say that given how low they already are, the request for people to take shorter showers, run dishwashers only when they’re full and water lawns less frequently is about planning for next year.