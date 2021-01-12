Governor Cuomo backtracks on support for lockdown policies

NEW YORK (KUSI) – After being one of the lead advocates for lockdown policies, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo now says they “must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.”

Cuomo’s announcement came during his State of the State address, and is being criticized by those who have been saying this all along.

Governor Cuomo said, ”

Donald Trump Jr. sarcastically slammed Cuomo on Twitter writing, “brilliant strategist, it’s incredible that no one thought of this months ago!”

Brilliant strategist… it's incredible that no one thought of this months ago! https://t.co/dig1V9qduy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 11, 2021