Governor Gavin Newsom releases new campaign ad for his re-election campaign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom launched his first advertisement of his re-election campaign.
Newsom has raised $1.6 million so far this year for his campaign and he has a total $25.6 million in his campaign war chest.
The advertisement is the first of a multi-million dollar digital and tv campaign.
On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Tom Del Becarro, KUSI Political Contributor, about Newsom’s advertisement.