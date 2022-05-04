Governor Gavin Newsom releases new campaign ad for his re-election campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom launched his first advertisement of his re-election campaign.

Newsom has raised $1.6 million so far this year for his campaign and he has a total $25.6 million in his campaign war chest.

The advertisement is the first of a multi-million dollar digital and tv campaign.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Tom Del Becarro, KUSI Political Contributor, about Newsom’s advertisement.

Governor @GavinNewsom has released a new campaign ad for his re-election campaign. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/m4RfJn7Fj1 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 4, 2022