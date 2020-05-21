Governor Newsom approves County’s accelerated phase two reopening plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the county’s request for the accelerated phase two reopening plan.

That means restaurants will be able to begin dine-in services and customers will be able to enter retail shops observing safety guidelines and restrictions.

The county sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after leaders said we were ready to re-open.

Reaction from other San Diego leaders:

Mayor Faulconer:

Restaurant dining and in-store retail are SAFELY RETURNING to San Diego! We just secured state approval. It's because San Diegans have been smart and are keeping our region healthy. Next up: Hair, nail and fitness facilities!

Supervisor Gaspar:

HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Gov has approved opening restaurants & retail stores in San Diego County effective immediately! We're still eagerly awaiting his review of our pilot program to move forward w/ Phase 3. Stay tuned but this is great news! Please support your local businesses!