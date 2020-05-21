Governor Newsom approves County’s accelerated phase two reopening plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the county’s request for the accelerated phase two reopening plan.
That means restaurants will be able to begin dine-in services and customers will be able to enter retail shops observing safety guidelines and restrictions.
The county sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after leaders said we were ready to re-open.
