Governor Newsom approves plan County Supervisor Gaspar has been advocating for over the past few weeks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has approved San Diego County to move further into stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan, allowing for modified in-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining.

San Diego County sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after it determined it was meeting new state metrics for advancement in Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan.

Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten assured San Diego that if the rules are not followed, she can pull back the plans.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been advocating for a safe reopening like this for weeks, and she told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that we have come along way, but there is still work to do.

Gaspar is urging Governor Newsom to approve the Pilot Program, allowing San Diego County to move forward with Phase 3. Earlier this week, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the only County Supervisor who voted against moving into Phase 3 of reopening.

HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Gov has approved opening restaurants & retail stores in San Diego County effective immediately! We’re still eagerly awaiting his review of our pilot program to move forward w/ Phase 3. Stay tuned but this is great news! Please support your local businesses! pic.twitter.com/jvjQbX6wSB — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) May 21, 2020