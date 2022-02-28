San Dieguito School Board to vote on ditching mask mandate before March 12





SAN DIEGUITO (KUSI) – Parents and students are fed up with the state’s continued school mask mandate and more school districts across the state have decided to do away with the mandate.

On Feb. 28, Governor Newsom is expected to make an announcement regarding masking in the classroom. If he decides not to lift the mandate certain school boards are prepared to do it themselves.

Last week in San Diego the Rancho Santa Fe School District last week adopted a “mask-choice” policy. On Monday the San Dieguito Union High School District is holding a board meeting where board members will consider lifting the mask mandate for their schools.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Mike Allman, Board Trustee of the San Dieguito School Board, about the meeting and why they are considering mask choice.

Later on in the Morning KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in Oceanside with Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breathe/Choose, to talk about what the next steps will be if Newsom decides to not lift the mask mandate.