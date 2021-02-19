Governor Newsom finally loosens rules for youth sports during pandemic





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public health officials have loosened the rules for youth sports to be played during the pandemic.

New guidance released Friday says all outdoor sports can resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

High contact sports like football, basketball and rugby, can resume if all players 13 and older get tested once per week. That testing requirement also applies to coaches.

Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000. The biggest is Santa Clara county, which includes the city of San Jose. An additional 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000.

This news comes as the Recall Gavin Newsom petition nears 2 million signatures and all 49 other states have also allowed these sports to resume, California was last to do so.

Furthermore the Let Them Play CA group and Golden State Coaches Association have more than 60,000 student athlete members and parents who have been pushing Gov. Newsom and legislators to start youth sports immediately in California.

Leaders include Brad Hensley, Coach Patrick Walsh of Serra High School, Coach Ron Gladnick Of Torrey Pines High School, and Coach Justin Alumbaugh of De La Salle High School have all been outspoken in favor of getting kids back on the field.

Governor Newsom says that the cost of COVID testing for football, rugby, and water polo will be absorbed by the state. Huge for public schools with impacted budgets, and low income schools. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) February 19, 2021

The California Department of Public Health detailed the announcement with this press release:

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports. The guidance applies to all organized youth and adult sports, including school and community-sponsored programs, and privately organized clubs and leagues. CDPH’s guidance is aimed at giving communities guidelines on how to safely remain physically active while reducing transmission in their communities. Under the updated guidance, outdoor high-contact and moderate-contact sport competitions may resume in the Red (Substantial) tier and the Purple (Widespread) tier, with modifications, including testing requirements for certain outdoor high contact sports. “Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “With case rates and hospitalizations declining across California, we are allowing outdoor competition to resume, with modifications and steps to reduce risk, in counties where case rates are lower.” Under the updated guidance, outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the Purple or Red tier with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000. Weekly testing will be required for football, rugby and water polo participants age 13 and over in counties with a case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000. Weekly testing, either antigen or PCR, is required for all participants and coaches in these sports, with results made available within 24 hours of competition. Football, rugby and water polo are high-contact sports that are likely to be played unmasked, with close, face-to-face contact exceeding 15 minutes. Outdoor moderate-contact sports, such as baseball, cheerleading and softball, can be played in these counties without the testing requirement. Due to the nature and risk of transmission while participating in these sports, teams must provide information regarding risk to all parents/guardians of minors participating, and each parent shall sign an informed consent indicating their understanding and acknowledgement of the risks. Any teams playing in a less restrictive sports tier are strongly encouraged to follow the steps outlined in the guidance to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, and appropriate hand hygiene and equipment sanitation. Youth and adult sports include varied activities that have different levels of risk for transmission of COVID-19 depending on the physical contact between players. Outdoor activities that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings and physical distancing are lower risk than indoor activities that involve close contact between participants and high exertion that increases spread of exhaled particles. For more information on examples of sports with different levels of contact and risk by tier view the updated guidance. Local health officers may implement more stringent rules tailored to local conditions and should be consulted to confirm if there are any local stricter variations. For more information and resources on what individuals can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.

BREAKING: Youth and adult sports competitions — including football, baseball, rugby, water polo, softball, and cheerleading — can resume February 26 in the red and purple tiers outdoors, with modifications & testing requirements for certain high contact sports. — #LetThemPlayCA (@letthemplayca1) February 19, 2021

From all of us to all of you. We did it together. pic.twitter.com/aGkb7P6pit — Ron Gladnick (@rcg999) February 19, 2021