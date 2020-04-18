Governor Newsom is helping to provide childcare to essential workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While many parents are able to work from home, that’s not the case for essential workers; the people staffing our hospitals, our grocery stories, and patrolling the streets.

But now, Governor Gavin Newsom is giving those workers help with childcare. A new executive order will provide daycare to those families for free.

The state of California is issuing vouchers so that childcare for essential workers will be paid for by the state. Families won’t have to dig deeper into their pockets during an already stressful time, although other child care facilities have closed, children’s paradise in oceanside is welcoming more children during the pandemic.

CEO Julie Lowen said she briefly considered closing her doors after the statewide stay-at-home order but changed her mind because she realized many families are relying on her center’s services.

To ensure that all precautions against COVID-19 are taken, Lowen said parents and family members who drop off or pick up their kids have to observe a strict protocol, which includes having their temperature taken and washing their hands.

The children may be too young, to know what uncertain times we’re living in, but their parents do.

Lowen said she knows most people just want to be certain that their children are happy and safe.