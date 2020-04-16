Governor Newsom outlines six point plan for lifting of stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom today unveiled his plan to loosen the state’s stay-at-home order which has been in effect for a month.

He stopped short of naming a specific day, but he detailed the framework to relax or modify the COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Newsom said widespread testing and contact tracing must be part of his six-point framework to relax stay-at-home orders. Newsom said hospitalizations and ICU cases must flatten or decline before he can lift the order.

Other parts of the plan include making sure the state’s most vulnerable populations are protected, including the elderly and those who live on the street.

The Governor also wants to ensure that hospitals and health delivery systems are adequately resourced if there is a surge in cases. He said we need to seek out academic and research partners for treatment and therapies to meet demand.

The state will also need to work with businesses, schools and childcare facilities to redesign spaces to support physical distancing.

The Governor’s final point involves creating a structure that slows the state to return to stricter measures if necessary.

Newsom said this is not the time to let down our guard. He said science and data, and not politics will drive his decision.