Governor Newsom personally defies state’s private gathering orders to attend party

NAPA VALLEY (KUSI) – Rules are for thee, not for me.

As coronavirus cases surge across California, it has been learned that California Governor Gavin Newsom does not care enough to follow the rules he has put in place for millions of Californians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Newsom attended a birthday party at The French Laundry restaurant in Napa County, one of the most expensive restaurants in the Bay Area. The party was attended by more than 12 people, and way more than three households were in attendance, a direct contradiction of his “mandatory rules for private gatherings” that he expects millions of Californians to adhere to.

Public Health Officials have warned that failure to adhere to these guidelines would result in many more coronavirus cases and deaths, but it appears Governor Newsom does not feel his own rules are worth following.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer responded to this news with a critical tweet. Faulconer highlighted the strong contradictions between what Newsom expects of everyday Californians, and his personal actions. Faulconer ended his tweet writing, “Can you believe this? I can’t.”

His kids can learn in person. But yours can’t. He can celebrate birthday parties. But you can’t. He can dine on a $350 meal at one California’s fanciest restaurants during the worst recession in generations. But you definitely can’t. Can you believe this? I can’t. https://t.co/lmRBWh9rpS — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 14, 2020

In response, Governor Newsom issued a statement saying, “While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”