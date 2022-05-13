Governor Newsom proposes $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!

Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden was ramping of regulations on the economy and especially energy.

Meanwhile nothing has changed, and the Federal Reserve’s interest rates could drive America into a recession.

Governor Newsom proposed a $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package for Californians on Thursday.

But as gas rises for the ninth time in 10 days in San Diego, Newsom is in no rush to help get drivers relief at the pump.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” about inflation and gas relief.