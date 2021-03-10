Governor Newsom says ‘we’re not going back to normal’ after pandemic





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will say during his State of the State address that the pandemic will end soon. But when it does, Newsom will say that “we’re not going back to normal” because “normal accepts inequity.”

That’s according to excerpts from Newsom’s speech that the governor’s office released Tuesday. The Democratic governor is scheduled to deliver the address at Dodger Stadium as he faces a likely recall election later this year, fueled by widespread anger over his handling of the pandemic.

The excerpts don’t include major new announcements but highlight the work Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have already done. That includes passing a $7.6 billion state stimulus package.

Gov. Newsom also highlighted the state’s development of the country’s most comprehensive COVID testing program including a first-in-the-nation state-run testing lab.

He lauded combined efforts that resulted in one of the country’s lowest per capita death rates: 134 deaths per 100,000, compared to 158 nationally.

The governor further explained his comment that “normal accept inequity” by elaborating that inequity was the reason Latinos were dying from COVID at a higher rate over any other racial or ethnic group in the state, why the poor wages of essential workers’ are not enough to live on, and why the state has seen mothers leave the workforce in dramatic numbers.