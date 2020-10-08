Governor Newsom scraps theme park reopening plan after criticism from industry leaders

SACRAMENTO, CA (KUSI) – California theme parks continue to face uncertainty after Governor Newsom announced they won’t be allowed to open anytime soon.

The Governor was expected to release the coronavirus related safety and health guidelines for theme parks to reopen, but scrapped the plan after the proposal came under criticism from industry leaders.

Disney officials and Orange County leaders are pressuring the state to release the guidelines to safely reopen as Anaheim faces a $100 million budget deficit due to the Disneyland Resort closure.