Governor Newsom Signs Bill to Censor CA Doctors Accused of ‘Spreading COVID Misinformation’

Philip Diana,
Posted:

Philip Diana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), which will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety.

Dr. Kelly Victory, an Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this bill.

