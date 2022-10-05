Governor Newsom Signs Bill to Censor CA Doctors Accused of ‘Spreading COVID Misinformation’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), which will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety.

Dr. Kelly Victory, an Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this bill.