Governor Newsom stops in San Diego to speak on gun control

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom reiterated Friday his commitment to hold the firearm industry accountable for its products, visiting the Del Mar Fairgrounds to announce proposed legislation to increase certain gun controls.

Saying he had no issues with law-abiding gun owners or even guns themselves, Newsom focused his speech on ghost guns, serial numbers, background checks and civil suits intended to hold manufacturers accountable — similar to a suit brought by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, who settled for $73 million with arms manufacturer Remington this week.

“I’m sick of being on the defense on this stuff,” Newsom said.

Senate Majority Leader Emeritus Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, joined the governor to announce the new legislation intended to limit the spread of dangerous assault weapons and ghost guns utilizing similar tactics to Texas’ recent abortion law.

“In a just world, a woman’s right to choose would be sacrosanct, and California’s people would be protected from ghost guns and assault weapons,” Hertzberg said. “Sadly, a misguided Supreme Court seems determined to turn common sense on its head.

“With this bill, we take advantage of the court’s flawed logic to protect all Californians and save lives,” he said. “I look forward to rushing this new bill to the governor’s desk to take advantage of the court’s guidance to create a safer California.”

The Texas state Legislature in 2021 passed a law that bans abortions after six weeks and gave individuals the ability to file civil suits against those in breach of the law. The Supreme Court upheld the legislation 6-3.

“The decision was absurd, but they’ve opened up the door,” Newsom said. “We’ll either expose their rank hypocrisy or get them to reconsider the absurdity of their previous ruling.”

The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition blasted the action, saying state is seeking “new lows in its long-running campaign to assault fundamental human rights and the peaceable people who exercise them.”

“Today, Gavin Newsom, who loves to issue mandates he himself doesn’t bother to follow, was joined by other elitist authoritarians to announce a new barrage of attacks on the rights to keep and bear arms and free speech, among others,” according to an FPC statement. “Newsom’s proposed policies are just modern-day Jim Crow laws designed to suppress the exercise of human rights, increase law enforcement encounters, and incarcerate for non-violent crimes the people that the tyrants who run California don’t like. But Newsom and his gang of government thugs can’t stop the signal.

“It’s clear that Newsom is using the polarizing issue of unconstitutional and immoral gun control to distract from his growing mountain of failing policies and constant political embarrassments. However, if the state enacts these incredibly abusive policies, the Firearms Policy Coalition will not hesitate to act quickly and aggressively to protect the rights and property of gun owners.”

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said she supports the proposed legislation, particularly as a parent.

“I don’t want a future where she has to practice active shooter drills,” she said of her daughter. “Ghost gun laws will save lives and target the manufacturers of untraceable weapons.”

Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that lack serial numbers by which they can be identified and are typically assembled from purchased or homemade components. Minors or those normally prohibited from owning firearms can purchase such a weapon without a background check.

The county banned such weapons in January, following the lead of the city of San Diego, which banned them in September. City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert led that ordinance, known as Eliminate Non-serialized Untraceable Firearm Ordinance, prohibiting the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transportation of non-serialized, unfinished frames and receivers, and non- serialized firearms.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta voiced his full support for the legislation.

“Today, we are mounting a stand against the gun lobby and the sickening wave of gun violence that plagues our streets,” he said. “You can’t talk about rising crime without talking about the rise in gun violence.”

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, in 2020, California saw a rise of more than 500 homicides — the largest jump in state history since record-keeping began in 1960. Victims were predominantly Black and Latino, male, and killed by guns on streets, parking lots or in vehicles. The Los Angeles Times reported that 2021 marked a 15-year high in homicides and gun violence in the city.

Newsom remarked that the modern gun safety movement began in California, citing then-Governor Ronald Reagan’s push against the Black Panthers. The governor noted this 1967 move likely had “a racial component,” but that gun control legislation has evolved in the state over time, including the assault weapon ban spurred by a school shooting in Stockton in 1989.

Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said it was time to hold the firearm industry accountable.

“Every industry in the United States is held responsible for the products they sell, except one. The gun industry,” he said.

Newsom agreed.

“We are all victims of their greed, their avarice,” he said. “We’ll start playing by their rules.”

In response to a reporter’s question about a possible ballot measure from firearm advocacy groups or manufacturers to dismiss the proposed legislation, Newsom was confident.

“Bring it on,” he said. “They’ll be crushed. The people of California have no patience for gun violence.”