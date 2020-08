Governor Newsom taps small businessman Sam Nejabat to help restart economy

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom is trying to kick start an economic come back even though his orders have still forced businesses to stay closed.

Newsom appointed San Diego businessman, Sam Nejabat, to the office of Business and Economic Development,

Nejabat discussed what he will be doing to help get the economy going again on KUSI News.

