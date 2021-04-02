Governor Newsom tours San Diego vaccination site with Mayor Todd Gloria

CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting a vaccination site in San Diego County, along with Mayor Todd Gloria, encouraging eligible Californians to get vaccinated.

Californians aged 50+ became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1. Individuals 16+ will be eligible to be vaccinated starting on April 15.

The vaccination site is located in Park de la Cruz at 3603 38th St., San Diego, California, 92105.