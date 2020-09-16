Governor Newsom will not remove SDSU’s COVID-19 numbers from San Diego County case rate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County prepares to move backwards in the reopening process, California Governor Gavin Newsom was asked if the state would remove SDSU’s COVID-19 numbers from the county case rate.

In response, Newsom explained, “You can’t isolate as if it’s on an island, a campus community that is part of a larger community, so the answer is ‘No,.'”

This answer comes just one day after San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten requested the state not count positive cases at SDSU against us.

With an increase in cases among San Diego State University students, San Diego County is expected to return to the more restrictive Tier 1, or the Purple Tier, on California’s reopening guidelines.

A backwards move would not come lightly to San Diegans, especially since San Diego County has been a role model for other counties looking for success in combating the spread of the coronavirus in their community.

Many restaurants and other businesses have already told KUSI News that they plan to stay open and defy Newsom’s orders if we are in fact pushed back into Tier 1.

Supervisor Jim Desmond is leading the fight for independence from Newsom’s control. Tuesday, he introduced a motion to not enforce any of the state’s regulations, but it failed to receive a second.

We have 200,000 San Diegans unemployed and $5 Billion in lost wages for the region’s workforce. We can open up safely and get back to work. pic.twitter.com/D3cgQ6YMY9 — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 16, 2020