Governor Newsom’s budget proposal includes universal healthcare for all illegal immigrants





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom presented his “California Blueprint” plan, detailing his $286.4 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Newsom’s office says his plan will “build on the state’s ongoing work to confront California’s greatest existential threats, bolster our strong economic growth and make historic investments in California’s future.”

Some of the notable parts in the proposal include fighting climate change and providing universal healthcare to everyone, including illegal immigrants.

Newsom’s “Health for All” proposal removes Med-Cal exclusions for all people living in California illegally.

BREAKING: With our new proposal, California will be the FIRST STATE to achieve universal access to healthcare coverage. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2022

NEW: With a surplus of over $45.7 BILLION — California is a model for the nation on how we can confront our greatest existential threats and make historic investments in our future. We can lead with science and still have a successful economy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2022