Governor Newsom’s budget proposal includes universal healthcare for all illegal immigrants
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom presented his “California Blueprint” plan, detailing his $286.4 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Newsom’s office says his plan will “build on the state’s ongoing work to confront California’s greatest existential threats, bolster our strong economic growth and make historic investments in California’s future.”
Some of the notable parts in the proposal include fighting climate change and providing universal healthcare to everyone, including illegal immigrants.
Newsom’s “Health for All” proposal removes Med-Cal exclusions for all people living in California illegally.