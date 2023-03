Governor’s proposed Big Oil penalties labeled “Gavin’s Gas Tax”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom just proposed new legislation that would very likely increase gas prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, State Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones has proposed two measures that would suspend California’s gas taces and fees and immediately redusce gas prices by $1 per gallon .

Jones joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his plan.