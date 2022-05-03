Grab your keys and drive to the 20th annual May Ride and After Party in Santee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Annual May Ride and After Party is being held later this month!

​The 20th Annual May Ride and After Party for our troops and their families is being held Saturday May 21, 2022.

The event will have more than 500 riders and 5,000 attendees and all the profits will be going to Armed Services YMCA.

The after party starts at noon where you can enjoy live music, vendors, stunt bike shows, and so much more!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Santee with more information on how you can get involved.

For more information of to register visit: https://mayride.com/