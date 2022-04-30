Grammy-winning country musician Naomi Judd of ‘The Judds’ dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kentucky-born country musician Naomi Judd of the Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76.

Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced her death Saturday to The Associated Press.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” they wrote. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The statement did not disclose further details.

The Judds have just been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday and recently announced an arena tour starting fall 2022, which would have been their first tour in more than a decade.

Naomi was a nurse when she and Wynonna began singing together professionally, eventually building a career that earned them 14 No. 1 songs across three decades.

The performers made waves in the country music scene but stopped in 1991 when doctors diagnosed Naomi with hepatitis.