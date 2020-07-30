Grand Ole BBQ in Flinn Springs expands their outdoor backyard, Texas style

If you’re looking for some of the best southern comfort food in San Diego, Grand Ole BBQ in Flinn Springs has extended their backyard patio for outdoor dining.

Grand Ole BBQ is known for its Texas style wood smoked, handcrafted, authentic BBQ.

Due to COVID-19, GOB had to close their doors for two months. However, they recently expanded their outdoor area and business has been steady.

GOB has misters above most tables, umbrellas and ice cold beverages to cool you down from the East County heat. The meat is prepared overnight and served fresh the next day.

Grand Ole BBQ is open Wednesday-Sunday. To-go orders are also available. For more information, visit their website: https://flinnsprings.grandolebbq.com