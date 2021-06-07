Grandmother killed in collision with street-racing suspect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday identified a 57-year-old woman killed in a collision caused by a street-racing suspect driving on the wrong side of the road in a South Bay neighborhood.

Martha Villalobos Romo of San Diego was driving her grandchildren through Chula Vista and was traversing the intersection of L Street and Third Avenue when the other motorist ran a red light at the road crossing about 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The resulting collision killed Villalobos Romo at the scene, the agency reported. Paramedics took her grandchildren to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The other motorist — who, according to witnesses, was engaged in an illegal street race at the time of the wreck — was arrested.

The suspect’s name has not been released.