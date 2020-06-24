Granite Hill Eagles back on the field for summer practice





After weeks of virtual workouts, we finally have some good news coming out of El Cajon. The Granite Hills football team is back on the field. The eagles started their summer practice last week and of course the coaches and team are practicing social distancing.

“We’ve had about 97 percent of our kids out, only had two kids contact me and say ‘hey we’re not comfortable coming out yet’. We are staying out of the weight room for now just to try and limit the exposure the kids have. We are actually practicing out on the baseball field just to stay really spread out” said head coach Kellan Cobbs.

“Its better than being on zoom, seeing everyone in person is much better. I’d say everyone is way more happier because we all enjoy each others company more than being on zoom,” Eagles senior tackle Stan Earley added.

“We hated the online stuff. We wanted to get out as fast as we could. Our coaches have made it very strict before we started, to make sure we follow all the rules so we don’t get shut down,” Eagles senior linemen Dimitri Fuentes said.