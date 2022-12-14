Granite Hills High School football celebrates Division 2A California State Championship win





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Granite Hills High School football team began their 2022 season with a loss to Poway, but didn’t give up.

Head Coach Kellan Cobbs 11th year with the team, became their best season ever.

The Granite Hills Eagles defeated San Ramon Valley High School in overtime of the Division 2A State Championship game to bring home another State Championship to San Diego.

Coach Cobbs and the Granite Hills Eagles joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to celebrate their win and some insights on what it took to become State Champions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)