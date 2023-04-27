Granite Hills’ Sofia Mujica breaks CIF San Diego Section’s all-time career home run record in softball

Sofia Mujica is just a junior at Granite Hills, but has already set the CIF San Diego Section home run record for softball. A feat she has been waiting for and is very proud of.

But, she isn’t done reaching her goals yet, she is 18 home runs away from breaking the CIF State record and has a year and a half to do so.

Finishes the job at Granite and then she is off to UCLA to continue her impressive resume.