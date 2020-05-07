Grassroots charity ‘Stay Home SD’ helps the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Even though there’s a lot of talk about loosening restrictions for businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order, some people are getting out to make a difference.

The grassroots charity, “Stay Home SD,” has been playing an important role for the well being of our senior population.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Firehouse in Pacific Beach where some volunteers were preparing food and other necessities for seniors in need.