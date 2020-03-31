Great American Takeout Day is back to support restaurants during the COVID-10 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many San Diegans on Tuesday ate a meal at home while still supporting local restaurants as part of a coalition of restaurants nationwide that encouraged people to order out.

They called it, the #GreatAmericanTakeout.

Many restaurants around the country have had to close entirely or transition to solely delivery and takeout operations, in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Restaurants from mom and pops to local bakeries to the big chains are trying to get the word out.

Restaurants asked folks to take a picture of their meal and post it on social media with the hashtag, #thegreatamericantakeout.

There are 76,000 restaurants in California, and the industry accounts for more than 1.8 million jobs. Some industry executives say it’s no longer about the survival of individual restaurants, it’s about the future of the industry.