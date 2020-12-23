Great Maple Dinette in Hillcrest converts to drive-thru to stay in business

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many restaurants have been forced to make big adjustments to their daily operations due to the statewide health orders.

If they don’t make changes to remain open in compliance with state restrictions, many restaurant owners fear they will be closed permanently.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Great Maple Dinnete in Hillcrest where the owner has converted to drive-thru services in order to remain open and abide by the restrictions of Governor Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.

The general manager, Leslie Menendez, said “this is a really sad time” to be laying off employees, and they are doing everything they can to adapt and keep people employed.

They decorated the drive-thru with plenty of Christmas trees and are looking forward to serving the community, and are very appreciative of all the people who continue to support them through these troubled times.