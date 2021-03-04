Father daughter duo spot great white shark at Torrey Pines Beach





TORREY PINES (KUSI) – A father-daughter duo sent KUSI incredible drone video of a great white shark just off the coast of Torrey Pines this week.

It goes on for seven minutes and follows what appears to be a junior great white just out on an afternoon swim.

Researchers say young great white sharks like to hang around Southern California for a few months in the spring before heading to Baja California in the fall.

Several have been spotted a few miles off the coast of Del Mar and La Jolla over the past few weeks.

Brian Kelleher and his daughter Chloe have been following pods of dolphins along the coast and have now identified several by distinct markings.

They were tracking a pod when they discovered the eight-foot great white shark.