Green Energy Revolution: State asks residents not to use energy from 4-9pm





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Welcome to the green energy revolution led by Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the middle of August, California residents are being asked not to use energy from 4-9pm, and even set their thermostats to 78 degrees.

With above-normal temperatures expected in the San Diego area and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.

The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s power grid.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.

California’s extreme green energy policies likely led to blackouts becoming a part of our daily life, even though millions and millions of our tax dollars are being used to fund the so-called Green Energy Policies.

Here in San Diego, residents already have to pay SDG&E the highest electricity rates in the country, and still are being told not use energy when temperatures get high.

Cal-ISO recommended that residents take steps before the Flex Alert takes effect, such as pre-cooling homes to 72 degrees and closing blinds and drapes.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state (Wednesday), the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” according to a statement from Cal-ISO.